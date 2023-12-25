Truck carrying groceries to La Ronge overturns over Christmas weekend

Virginia Despins, a resident of Air Ronge, Sask., was headed to Prince Albert down Highway 2 for her last minute Christmas shopping when she came across a semi-truck that rolled over in the ditch.

The truck carrying groceries to the Lake Country Co-Op in La Ronge, located about 215 kilometres north of Prince Albert, overturned on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

"It was on the right side of the road. Apparently, they were coming north and they ended up on the other side of the road," she said.

"The semi was in the ditch and the workers were hauling food out of there onto pallets on the highway… the packets were all over the ditch."

Virginia Despins says the grocery cartons were scattered in the ditch and the workers were hauling food out of there onto pallets on the highway. (Submitted by Virginia Despins)

Despins said though there were foggy conditions in the morning, by the noon hour, when she saw the truck overturned, the road conditions were pretty good.

She said there were concerns being shared in their community about fewer grocery items making into the community.

In a written statement, a Co-op spokesperson said there was a subsequent, scheduled delivery on Sunday morning that was able to take the additional goods.

"We had an additional truck delivering to the La Ronge store with a regularly scheduled order. We were able to add any missing items to that additional delivery," the spokesperson said.

"We are also pleased to report that there were no injuries as a result of the incident."