Convicted sex offender Rhett Lundgren banned from teaching in Sask.
Rhett Lundgren, a disgraced former teacher convicted of sex offences involving minors, will never teach again.

Lundgren teaching in Saskatoon when arrested on child porn, luring offences

CBC News ·
Rhett Lundgren is banned from teaching for life after he was caught with child pornography and trying to arrange sex with a teen from Alberta. (Facebook)

Convicted sex offender Rhett Lundgren will never teach in this province again after the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board revoked his licence and banned him for life.

Lundgren was a teacher at Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon at the time of his arrest on Dec. 9, 2016. He was suspended five days later.

He later pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange to commit a sexual offence against a child, possessing child pornography and trying to access child pornography.

Lundgren also pleaded guilty to using Facebook to try to facilitate sex with a 17-year-old Red Deer student while he was teaching there in 2008.

He was sentenced to 36-months in prison and his name has been added to the sex offender registry.

The regulatory board's decision was recently posted on its website.

