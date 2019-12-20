Convicted sex offender Rhett Lundgren banned from teaching in Sask.

Convicted sex offender Rhett Lundgren will never teach in this province again after the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board revoked his licence and banned him for life.

Lundgren was a teacher at Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon at the time of his arrest on Dec. 9, 2016. He was suspended five days later.

He later pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange to commit a sexual offence against a child, possessing child pornography and trying to access child pornography.

Lundgren also pleaded guilty to using Facebook to try to facilitate sex with a 17-year-old Red Deer student while he was teaching there in 2008.

He was sentenced to 36-months in prison and his name has been added to the sex offender registry.

The regulatory board's decision was recently posted on its website.