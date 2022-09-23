Contract talks between teachers' union and Sask. government reach an impasse

President of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation Samantha Becotte says the union is strategizing job action for the new year while it awaits a report from the conciliation board, due January 15.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government ended contract talks Tuesday without a resolution.

In an email to teachers, the STF said that over five days of conciliation talks, the government-trustee bargaining committee did not make headway on the major issues.

Saskatchewan teachers' contracts ended in August. In October, teachers overwhelmingly voted in favour of possible sanctions, though none have been imposed.

"Unfortunately we continue to see the government hold firm in their position and refuse to negotiate on, really, the biggest issues that teachers have been bringing forward," STF president Samantha Becotte told CBC Wednesday.

She said the province is refusing to negotiate on teacher working conditions and student learning conditions like class size and class complexity.

Becotte also said the province is underfunding education and that the STF wants to see more professional support for students and fewer split-grade classes.

CBC has contacted the Saskatchewan government for a response.

Matt Love, the education critic for the NDP, told reporters on Wednesday that teachers are standing up for things that matter not only to them, but to parents and children in the province as well. Any potential future disruption to learning "falls squarely at the feet" of Premier Scott Moe, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and the Sask. Party government, Love said.

"The problems that plague our classrooms … start with classrooms that are crowded with students with complex needs, needs that are going unmet in classrooms across this province every single day," he said. "This government has shown no interest in solving those problems."

Conciliator's report expected next month

Becotte said the union is now waiting for the conciliation board's report, expected by Jan. 15.

"Teachers sent a clear message to government with the overwhelming vote in favour of job sanctions and have given the [bargaining committee] and STF executive authority to implement sanctions at any point during this school year if necessary," she said in a statement Wednesday.

"Teachers have approached bargaining in good faith and will continue to do so as we await the conciliator's report."

The last time teachers voted in favour of job action was during the previous collective agreement negotiations in February 2020. Becotte said that in the history of teachers' negotiations in the province, dating back to 1996, most weren't resolved without the conciliatory process.

"We are willing to come back to the table at any point and continue that negotiation process really as soon as the government is willing to start the negotiation process from their side," she said.

"It shouldn't be this difficult of a process."