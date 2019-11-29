3 Sask. MPs named to Conservatives' shadow cabinet
Rookie MP Gary Vidal among the Sask. MPs to get the nod
Three Saskatchewan Members of Parliament were named to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's shadow cabinet today.
They include rookie MP Gary Vidal in the northern riding of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River.
Vidal, the former mayor of Meadow Lake, Sask., is the new critic for Indigenous Services.
Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback is now the International Trade critic after serving in the deputy critic's role in the last Parliament.
Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek MP Kelly Block is the new critic of Public Services and Procurement.
Block was previously the Transport critic.
Meanwhile, Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan MP Tom Lukiwski is no longer the critic for Western Economic Diversification.
That role was handed to Banff-Airdrie MP Blake Richards.
Another critic portfolio handled by a Saskatchewan MP in the last Parliament — Human Rights and Religious Freedom — has been renamed International Human Rights and Religious Freedom and handed to Ontario MP David Sweet.
It was previously held by former Cypress Hills-Grasslands MP David Anderson, who didn't seek re-election.
The Conservatives swept all 14 Saskatchewan ridings in last month's federal election.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.