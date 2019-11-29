3 Sask. MPs named to Conservatives' shadow cabinet

Three Saskatchewan Members of Parliament were named to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's shadow cabinet today.

They include rookie MP Gary Vidal in the northern riding of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River.

Vidal, the former mayor of Meadow Lake, Sask., is the new critic for Indigenous Services.

Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback is now the International Trade critic after serving in the deputy critic's role in the last Parliament.

Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek MP Kelly Block is the new critic of Public Services and Procurement.

Block was previously the Transport critic.

Meanwhile, Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan MP Tom Lukiwski is no longer the critic for Western Economic Diversification.

That role was handed to Banff-Airdrie MP Blake Richards.

Another critic portfolio handled by a Saskatchewan MP in the last Parliament — Human Rights and Religious Freedom — has been renamed International Human Rights and Religious Freedom and handed to Ontario MP David Sweet.

It was previously held by former Cypress Hills-Grasslands MP David Anderson, who didn't seek re-election.

The Conservatives swept all 14 Saskatchewan ridings in last month's federal election.