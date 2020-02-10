Saskatoon conservationists want heritage status for Frances Morrison library

While Saskatoon is looking at building a new main branch for the public library, some people in the city want the old library building officially recognized for its history.

The city's municipal heritage advisory committee wants council to add the Frances Morrison Central Library to its list of heritage properties.

Local architect Andrew Wallace told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning that the building's history is tied to former chief librarian Frances Morrison.

"It goes back to the vision that she had for the library," said Wallace. "It's different from what had been before."

Unlike the typical dark and imposing library of the day, Morrison wanted a building that was bright and spacious.

"You see that the library has things like an art gallery, a lecture theater," he said.

"It was that vision for a more open, accessible, public kind of library that was reflected back in the architecture."

The committee is asking council to add the library to its register of historic places. The list includes unique buildings that are generally historically significant.

The library would need to be given an official designation before it could be officially protected. That hasn't been requested yet, but conservationists are worried the building could be demolished.

In November, Saskatoon City Council voted to borrow $67.5 million to build a new central library branch.

"I think that architecture is part of our culture and if we tear down a really good building, we're kind of tearing down part of our culture," said Wallace.

"It's that accretion of buildings of different ages in a city that [adds] to its vibrancy."

He said that one possible use for the building would be to move city offices into the site, while still keeping some of the distinguishing features, including the library's glass front and staircase.

Wallace will address the city's planning development and community services committee on Tuesday.