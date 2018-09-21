Proposed College and Clarence condo tower bumps against traffic congestion concern

The company behind a proposed Saskatoon condo tower says it's open to discussion on a design aspect that some fear will cause traffic congestion in the area.

Saskatoon-based North Prairie Developments wants to build a 12-storey, 171-unit condo building at the southwest corner of College Drive and Clarence Avenue, just south of University Bridge.

Perched at the gateway to the University of Saskatchewan main campus, it's one of several condo towers planned for the city.

North Prairie Developments' proposal also calls for four layers of underground parking, with room for 232 stalls.

North Prairie's proposal calls for four layers of underground parking. (North Prairie Developments)

But it's the access to that parking garage that has some nearby residents concerned.

The only entry point currently planned is an L-shaped alleyway coming off University Drive.

An L-shaped alleyway, marked on this map by a blue dotted line, is how North Prairie is proposing to direct traffic to its 232-stall underground parking garage. (North Prairie Developments/CBC)

"That's really quite awkward and potentially dangerous and it will clog up traffic like crazy on Clarence Drive going onto University Bridge," said Rick Schwier, a resident living a block away. He was one of the people who attended a public information meeting last week, where traffic concerns came up.

Lack of parking had been flagged to company

Andrew Williams, the CEO of North Prairie Developments, acknowledged that parking and traffic dominated the discussion during last week's public meeting. But he said the company is caught in a paradox.

"We could reduce it [stall-wise]," he said. "[But] it doesn't do justice to solve the parking issue in neighborhood."

Williams said that when his company first approached the Varsity View Community Association about the project, the number one issue flagged by the association was the lack of parking in the area, causing students and other university visitors to park on the area's residential streets.

Jon Naylor, the president of the association, could not be reached for comment.

Impact on traffic 'minimal': CEO

An independent traffic flow analysis commissioned by North Prairie found the traffic increase caused by the tower will be "minimal," said Williams.

During peak morning hours, there would only be 23 more cars making a left turn onto College from Clarence compared to now, according to the analysis.

One nearby resident worries about traffic congestion on Clarence Avenue going north toward College Drive. (North Prairie Developments)

Direct access to the garage from College isn't possible because a future bus-rapid-transit corridor is planned there. And an access point off Clarence would be too close to the busy Clarence/College intersection.

"We have relatively quick entrances in and out into the neighbourhood," Williams said of the chosen alternative. "It's not [like] we draw them deep into the neighborhood and create more traffic concerns inside."

Still, Williams said the company is keeping an open mind.

"If there's a desired push to lowering the parking ratio, we would consider that," he said.

Condo domino theory

Traffic congestion isn't the thing worrying Schwier, however.

He's also worried about what he calls a city council "precedent creep" in regards to the condo towers.

In late 2017, city council unanimously approved the zoning change allowing for a seven-storey condo development in the Nutana area.

An hour from when he spoke to CBC News on Thursday, Schwier received a flyer in the mail announcing a public information meeting about another planned condo tower, this one a 17-floor mixed commercial-residential building proposed for the Broadway area.

"I'm worried about one property being used as precedent for another property, which in turn has a domino effect," said Schwier.

Prairie North's design for the condo development will include exterior Tyndall stone to blend in with the architecture of nearby University of Saskatchewan. (North Prairie Developments)

The land at College and Clarence also needs to be rezoned by city council in order for Prairie North to put shovels to the ground. Williams said a major contractor won't get chosen until city council approves the rezoning.

Williams said he expects the interim step toward that approval — the municipal planning commission making a recommendation to city council — to happen some time in October or November.

Building the condo tower will take about two years, he said.