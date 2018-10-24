Concerns raised over Sask. cabinet minister's son being appointed to education committee

The provincial NDP says the son a provincial cabinet minister should not have been given a spot on a committee reviewing the province's education system.

It's one of several concerns being raised about the committee, which begins its review of the elementary and high school curriculum and graduation requirements this week.

The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Opposition NDP are concerned about the lack of representation from workers.

They note there are four committee spots for chamber of commerce officials.

"Our public education system should be focused on holistic learning and building critical-thinking skills in our young people," said Lori Johb, Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president.

"To be successful, they need more than one-sided views from corporate representatives."

NDP opposition critic Carla Beck says the son of cabinet minister Joe Hargrave should not have been given a seat on the committee reviewing Saskatchewan's education curriculum. (CBC)

NDP education critic Carla Beck agreed and says she's also concerned one of those chamber of commerce officials is the son of cabinet minister Joe Hargrave, calling the appointment "special treatment for those who have direct family ties to cabinet ministers."

Beck says this is the second time this month questions have been raised about benefits given to children of cabinet ministers. She noted a company partly owned by Christine Tell's son is renting space in the Global Transportation Hub at below market rates.

Johb said there's also insufficient representation of Indigenous people, newcomers and the LGBTQ community.

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour President Lori Johb said a provincial education committee has too many business representatives and hardly anyone who speaks for workers. (Submitted by Lori Johb)

No one from government was immediately available to comment on Hargrave's appointment or the makeup of the board.

In a statement yesterday, the government said it looks forward to hearing from all groups, including the business community.

The committee is due to report to the education minister three years from now.

