Concerns raised over Sask. cabinet minister's son being appointed to education committee
Committee will review curriculum and graduation requirements in Sask. over the next three years
The provincial NDP says the son a provincial cabinet minister should not have been given a spot on a committee reviewing the province's education system.
It's one of several concerns being raised about the committee, which begins its review of the elementary and high school curriculum and graduation requirements this week.
The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Opposition NDP are concerned about the lack of representation from workers.
They note there are four committee spots for chamber of commerce officials.
"Our public education system should be focused on holistic learning and building critical-thinking skills in our young people," said Lori Johb, Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president.
"To be successful, they need more than one-sided views from corporate representatives."
NDP education critic Carla Beck agreed and says she's also concerned one of those chamber of commerce officials is the son of cabinet minister Joe Hargrave, calling the appointment "special treatment for those who have direct family ties to cabinet ministers."
Beck says this is the second time this month questions have been raised about benefits given to children of cabinet ministers. She noted a company partly owned by Christine Tell's son is renting space in the Global Transportation Hub at below market rates.
Johb said there's also insufficient representation of Indigenous people, newcomers and the LGBTQ community.
No one from government was immediately available to comment on Hargrave's appointment or the makeup of the board.
In a statement yesterday, the government said it looks forward to hearing from all groups, including the business community.
The committee is due to report to the education minister three years from now.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.