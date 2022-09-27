Concerns raised over reported bed closures at Sask. homeless shelter

A Saskatoon homeless shelter is reportedly closing dozens of beds this week, and some advocates wonder what will become of those affected.

According to CTV, the Lighthouse is eliminating more than 60 beds used for emergency shelter. The changes take effect Friday, according to the report.

CBC has been unable to reach someone from the Lighthouse for confirmation this week.

"I'd be worried about their general safety. We're heading into the winter months. It's getting colder, and I'm not sure where they're going to go," said Kara Fletcher, a social work associate professor at the University of Regina's Saskatoon campus.

Fletcher and others say there should have been a plan in place months ago, and it should have been announced publicly.

The provincial government announced in the spring that it would be cutting funding for the program. No closure date was given, and no plan has been announced.

No one from the provincial Ministry of Social Services was made available, but an official emailed a statement.

"Work on the transition plan is continuing with community partners to ensure supports are in place to meet individual and community needs, and the number of emergency shelter spaces available in Saskatoon is maintained. More information on the transition plan will be shared as details are finalized later this week," read the statement.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Ministry of Social Services official sent a follow up email confirming the "gradual reduction" of shelter beds later this week. They said discussions are underway.

"Starting Oct. 1, 2022, some emergency shelter spaces will begin to transition from Lighthouse to Salvation Army. The Ministry of Social Services is continuing to have discussions with other community partners to plan the transition of all 61 emergency shelter spaces from Lighthouse," read the statement.

"The approach will be a gradual reduction of new referrals to Lighthouse as new shelter spaces become operational and with client needs in mind."

Kara Fletcher, a social work associate professor at the University of Regina's Saskatoon campus, said there should have been a plan announced months ago for new homeless shelter beds. (Submitted by Kara Fletcher)

Brenna Sych of the Saskatoon Housing Initiative Partnership echoed Fletcher's concerns. She said there was already a shortage of shelter beds in the city, and the Lighthouse closing could exacerbate the problem.

She said it could lead to people sleeping outdoors alone or in encampments.

"It could mean a lot of dangerous things for vulnerable people in Saskatoon," Sych sad during an interview on CBC's Saskatoon Morning.

She said there needs to be more shelter beds, but also that more must be done to address the "whole housing continuum."

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand said STC will do what it can to help.

"We're going to pick up the slack to the best we can to help people because at the end of the day people come first, whether it's homelessness, justice, incarceration. We're going to do what we can to support people," he said.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, appearing at an event with Arcand Monday, said it's important to address emergency situations, but also to look at long-term solutions.

"We're facing a crisis in homelessness. It's important that there be accountability and clear reporting of those programs, but also we really need a continuum of care," he said.