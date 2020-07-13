Concerns raised over crowding on Sask. beaches

A Saskatchewan mom says she was alarmed to see dozens of people crowding together at a local beach on the weekend.

Rylene Moosomin took her daughter on a day trip to Pike Lake Provincial Park just outside Saskatoon Saturday. She said it was a hot, sunny day.

When they finally found a parking spot, they walked to the small beach. It was packed, she said. Moosomin said many people were violating the two-metre physical distance recommended by health officials.

There were also dozens waiting in line at the concession stand and not distancing, she said. She left the area immediately.

"I'm kind of nervous. I'm kind of scared. I feel there's definitely going to be big spikes in the COVID-19 cases, just because of a weekend like that," Moosomin said.

Others on social media say the situation was similar at other beaches and parks across the province.

Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan Minister of Health, says he'll monitor the situation at beaches and parks, but would prefer not to punish people with fines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Health Minister Jim Reiter said he'll monitor the situation but he'd prefer not to fine people at this point.

Provincial chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said everyone should continue to be careful.

"If you are part of a larger gathering, it is important to maintain that two-metre distance," he said.

"We all need to kind of police each other, and do it in a nice way."

Shahab warned against judging people. He said photos can be deceptive if taken from certain angles.

"People are enjoying our summer," he said.