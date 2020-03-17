Comparing COVID-19 household restrictions across Canada: Where does Saskatchewan stand?

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said this week that they're looking at loosening household restrictions as soon as next week.

On Wednesday, Moe said that if hospitalizations remain stable, more people may be able to gather in homes.

On Thursday, Shahab said that while the decision won't be made until next week, he knows it's been hard for people to not be able to meet each other in their homes.

"In the past we did have two to three households as a bubble of up to 10, so that is something we're looking at carefully. That is something that may again be a safer option to allow," he said.

He also noted that even if the restrictions are loosened, people who are older or at higher risk should continue to be careful.

As of March 3, Saskatchewan has had the most cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days compared to all the other provinces and territories.

Most provinces have similar restrictions on gatherings as Saskatchewan currently does, with social gatherings either prohibited or limited. Quebec also has a curfew in effect.

The rates listed below are all cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days as of March 3, as reported by the federal government's epidemiology update .

B.C. — 140 cases per 100,000

No social gatherings of any size are allowed at your home with anyone other than your household or, if you live alone, your core bubble.

People who live alone are allowed a core bubble of a maximum two people they see regularly.

See B.C.'s province-wide restrictions here .

Alberta — 109 cases per 100,000

All indoor social gatherings, public and private, are prohibited.

Close contacts are limited to household members only.

People who live alone can have up to two close contacts.

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people maximum and must not have an indoor component.

See Alberta's public health measures here .

Saskatchewan — 179 cases per 100,000

All private dwelling indoor gatherings are limited to immediate households (people you currently live with) only.

People who live alone are permitted to meet with one household of less than five if it's always the same household.

People may meet outdoors with up to 10 people, provided physical distancing between households can be maintained.

See an outline of Saskatchewan's restrictions here .

Manitoba — 72 cases per 100,000

Two designated people (family or friends) can visit a household.

Outdoor visits of up to five people plus members of a household are allowed on an outdoor private property.

Orders prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people at an outdoor place or five people at an indoor public space or the common area of a multi-unit residence.

See Manitoba's pandemic response system here .

Ontario — 103 cases per 100,000

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings are allowed, except with members of the same household.

People who live alone and single parents may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household.

You're allowed to meet outdoors with up to five people.

See Ontarios' public health and workplace safety measures here .

Quebec — 125 cases per 100,000

Quebec is under Level 3 Alert in the north and Level 4 Maximum Alert in the south.

Under both alerts, both indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned. People who live alone are allowed to join people who live at one other address.

Under Level 3 Alert, there's a curfew between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Under Level 4 Maximum Alert, there's a curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

See the Level 4 Maximum Alert measures here .

Nova Scotia — five cases per 100,000

Households can have gatherings up to 10 people in their home, including people who live there, without social distancing.

You can form a close social group of up to 10 people without social distancing.

See Nova Scotia's restrictions and guidance here .

New Brunswick — four cases per 100,000

Your household bubble can have up to 10 contacts from outside your household.

Informal gatherings (inside or outside) are permitted only with your household and members of your household bubble.

See New Brunswick's recovery plan here .

P.E.I. — 14 cases per 100,000

The government has put circuit breaker measures in place from March 4 to March 14.

Each household can gather indoors or outdoors with up to six consistent individuals.

See P.E.I.'s circuit breaker measures here .

Newfoundland and Labrador — 46 cases per 100,000

Most of the province is under Alert Level 4 except for the Avalon Peninsula, which is under Alert Level 5.

Under both alert levels, you must stay within your household bubble for indoor gatherings. Outdoor activities are encouraged if physical distancing can be maintained.

See Newfoundland and Labrador's Alert Level 4 guidelines here .

Yukon — zero cases per 100,000

Social gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors if physical distancing can be maintained.

Up to 50 people can gather outdoors if physical distancing can be maintained.

See Yukon's guidelines for holding a gathering here .

Northwest Territories — zero cases per 100,000

Households can have up to five additional people visit at any given time, to a maximum of 10 people in the house.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed if physical distancing can be maintained.

See N.W.T.'s advice for gatherings and events here .

Nunavut — 89 cases per 100,000

In areas with more cases, indoor gatherings are restricted to a household plus five people in emergency situations only and outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.

In areas with fewer cases, indoor gatherings are restricted to a household plus 15 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people if physical distancing can be maintained.

See Nunavut's path for moving forward with COVID-19 here .

