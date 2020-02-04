Find out what collection of CBC music playlists you should listen to next.

Regularly mispronounced and often overlooked - the province of Saskatchewan is more than just quiet wheat fields and a good place to gas up on your way to Calgary.

As the nation focuses its attention on our province, and more specifically, the City of Saskatoon for the 2020 JUNOS -- why not take this quiz to learn more about what makes this province fascinating.

Making your way here for JUNOS? Well you're in luck because your answers will also determine a suitable collection of CBC Music playlists to enjoy during your travels!