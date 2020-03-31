Support from community 'unreal' says brother of departed SaskPower employee

Scott Bill and Cole Crooks have been identified as the two men who were killed in a SaskPower workplace death earlier this week and support has been pouring in for the families of the two men.

Bill, 51, and Crooks, 40, were killed after police say they fell from a raised bucket truck while they were working on power lines in the community of Weyburn on Thursday afternoon. How the two men fell from the truck is at the centre of investigations by both SaskPower and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

Over the weekend, a GoFundMe page was started for the families of the two men, and in just over a day, it shot past its $2,000 goal to $33,000 and climbing.

Calvin Bill, Scott's older brother, said the outpouring of kindness from the community has helped.

"The support has just been unreal," said Bill.

He noted his sister-in-law plans to give her half of the GoFundMe to the Crooks family to ensure his young children have the support they need.

"She just said she's talked with her kids, she'd like to turn it all over to them," said Bill of Scott's wife.

Bill said support from the wider Saskatchewan community overall helped the family as they go through the loss.

He said line workers in Saskatchewan are a close family and equated their bond to the one shared between firefighters and police officers.

A GoFundMe page set up for Cole Crooks and Scott Bill, the two SaskPower employees who lost their lives in a SaskPower workplace fataility earlier this week. The online fundraiser climbed well past its goal of $2,000 in one day, reaching $33,000 and climbing. (Screenshot)

"They're such a tight-knit brotherhood and they're all hurting, even if they didn't know Scott."

Bill said even those who didn't work with his brother knew of him and said it has helped him to hear how loved Scott was, not only by his family and friends, but by anyone who encountered him.

"It hurts a lot, but just to have people send me texts and hear stories, it's so comforting," he said.

Bill said while he did not know Crooks personally, but said he's heard from a lot of people who are remembering him as a good guy.

SaskPower CEO Mike Marsh extended his condolences to the families and friends over the weekend on behalf of SaskPower's executives and board, saying while the two men worked in Weyburn, their job brought them to "many communities in southern Saskatchewan."

"From the bottom of our hearts, we acknowledge them for their service and dedication to SaskPower and to our customers across the province," Marsh said in the release.

"This terrible loss of members of our SaskPower family and of the Weyburn community, is deeply felt by us all."

Bill said his family is still in the process of organizing a celebration of life for his brother.