Community leaders say Saskatoon needs standalone facility for homeless people with complex needs

A flurry of reports this summer in Saskatoon highlight different aspects of homelessness in the city — and offer a path forward.

"Everybody is saying the same thing," Mayor Charlie Clark said Friday.

"We need to have at least 100 beds for complex needs individuals."

"Complex needs" is a catch-all term for people who are homeless, have addiction and/or mental health issues, and are unwilling to seek help.

Two reports from the fire department offered granular detail on where in the city makeshift shelters are located and the real costs of helping the people who live in them. It says there were 44 neighbourhoods across the city with homeless people in makeshift shelters at the end of June.

The map accompanying the reports showed a heavy concentration downtown and along the riverbank. But assistant chief Yvonne Raymer said the findings should dispel any illusions that homelessness is strictly a downtown issue.

"Really, this is all over the city," she said in an interview.

"So if anybody thinks it's not in my neighbourhood, it is. It's just they're very good, some of them, about being very discreet about where they're staying."

A second report, going to city council Monday night, details costs. It estimates the fire department has spent $311,951 since late 2021 tracking the encampments and the people living on the street. The bulk of the money, $276,850, is for the salaries of the bylaw inspectors who do the work on the street.

Another report, this one from the Board of Police Commissioners, details how city police officers are too frequently diverted to help community support workers with difficult people. That report said stabilization beds — which come with wrap-around supports for addictions and mental health issues — are urgently needed.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council echoed those sentiments when talking about how its Fairhaven emergency wellness centre fits into the equation. Chief Mark Arcand said that, since it opened 18 months ago, all of its 106 beds have been taken.

He added that the centre is not designed or equipped to deal with violent individuals in drug psychosis who do not want help.

Mayor Clark is asking the police service to file an in-depth report on the Saskatoon Police Service's interactions with people they repeatedly encounter, hoping to better understand how to support them. Clark wants to know how often individuals are being detained, details about their release and recommendations for case management and directing them to support.

According to Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper, 79 people frequent detention cells, and have spent from 10 to 140 nights in custody over the past year.

"When we try to find supports for them, they're lacking in supports that are adequate for them," Cooper said.

Some people refuse services, he said.

Clark said that, although many leaders agree a standalone facility is needed, there is one significant challenge that goes with it. Where would it go and who would pay for it?

"It's very difficult for any neighbourhood or any area to welcome them in, and there aren't any readily available sites that just jump out as the perfect site, so we're going to work and figure that out," he said.

Clark said talks are ongoing with the province and Ottawa to pay for such a facility.