Out on Saskatoon's west side, the Okihtcitawak Initiative are standing guard in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, keeping a close eye on the kids who play in the parks there.

The group takes its name from Plains Cree tradition, where a collective of warriors took on the role of protectors of women, children, and elders.

It's scary out there for these kids. - Kevin Wesaquate

"The police, I think, they are really doing their best," said Kevin Wesaquate in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "We really appreciate what they are doing for our community and stuff and right now with us being there we are just providing a little bit more help."

Wesaquate is one member of this collective of modern day warriors, an effort that finds its roots on the internet where activists gather to share stories about the victimization of Indigenous women and children across the country. Wesaquate said all the national talk, inspired local action.

"If no one is going to be doing anything we could probably lend extra eyes and ears to the ground and help patrol the streets to make it safer."

Kevin Wesaquate says he worries about the safety of his own children, and will keep working to patrol the parks to ward off potential abusers. (CBC)

That first night out

"It was really upsetting."

The story, as he tells it, involves a vehicle parked uncomfortably close to a park. Wesaquate saw some children approach the car, and then run away. After, he said, the kids told him the driver was trying to lure them into the car.

They called police, and reported the plate number. According to Wesaquate, police could do little because they did not witness the incident, but let slip that they were familiar with the car's plate number and that "he is a known perpetrator."

Police could not confirm this incident, but are aware this new group is out there, and hope to meet with them soon to see how they can support their work.

Help wanted

In the meantime, Wesaquate, a father who believes his own children are at risk simply because they are Indigenous, remains committed to keeping watch.

"We are going to be out there as much as we can and hopefully we can deter some of these people."

Wesaquate is also calling on others to get involved in whatever way they can. He said the collective of modern day Okihtcitawak could use more volunteers, or even donations of things like gas money, or reflective vests to make them more visible as they stand sentry.

"We need all the support we can get; it's scary out there for these kids."