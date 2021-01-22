Clyde the Chihuahua safely returned home thanks to community effort in Regina

Clyde the Chihuahua gave dozens of would-be dog rescuers a run for their money this week.

He went missing last Saturday in Regina's Glencairn neighbourhood, and while many tried to help collar him, he wouldn't let strangers get near him.

A "Help Capture Clyde" Facebook page was set up and more than 300 people joined.

Kayla Kurcin said she'd seen multiple posts about the wayward pup and wanted to help.

"It was amazing to see the amount of support and willingness of the community to come together and drive around for hours and spend time on social media scrolling and searching," Kurchin told CBC's The Morning Edition.

Kurcin said he was finding small places to hide, so community members were setting up traps and monitored locations where he'd been seen.

While he was on the run, Clyde had taken to hiding in small places that were hard for his would-be rescuers to get to. He was eventually found under a shed. (Kake's Animal Rescue Facebook group)

On Wednesday, Kurcin said she almost caught him in the Glen Elm Trailer Court, but he got away.

Then on Thursday, Clyde was spotted again, under a shed.

Kurcin drove to the location and asked her husband to bring snow fences so they could secure the property.

"I went fishing under the shed for him and luckily I saw some fur," she said.

She tried to offer him treats to gain his trust, but he wasn't interested. Luckily, she was still able to grab him.

"I'm just happy that I was able to spot him under that shed and pull him in and take him home to safety."

Clyde was safely returned home after more than five days on the run in Regina's Glencairn neighbourhood. (Kake's Animal Rescue Facebook group)

Kurcin said he was returned to the owner and taken to the vet right away.

"He's on IV fluids and he's got a little bit of frostbite on his paws, but he's very well and he'll recover."

She's now planning on turning the Facebook page she created for Clyde into a lost and recovery page for pets and for the volunteers who want to help.

"It was a happy ending for all," Kurcin said.

"It was just an amazing experience.… What made this a success was the teamwork of the community and I couldn't have done it without them."