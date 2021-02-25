Colten Boushie's family to speak out on racial discrimination found in scathing report about RCMP

The family of Colten Boushie, the young Indigenous man from Saskatchewan whose shooting death was investigated by the RCMP in 2016, will speak out Monday following the release of an independent report that found Canada's national police force racially discriminated against Boushie's mother.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has accepted that finding along with many others detailing numerous police missteps during the investigation, including the mishandling of witnesses and evidence and the insensitive process of notifying Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, of her son's death.

The RCMP watchdog, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC), also concluded that media releases sent by police early in the investigation caused the family further anguish by fuelling perceptions that Boushie's death at the hands of Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley was deserved.

Boushie, 22, was shot and killed after he and four others from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan drove onto Stanley's property near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016.

An altercation occurred between the people in the SUV and Stanley and his son, ending with Stanley fatally shooting Boushie.

In February 2018, a jury found Stanley, 56, not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

News conference at 10:15 a.m. CST

Baptiste and her two sons, William and Jace Boushie, are holding a news conference Monday in Saskatoon at 10:15 a.m. CST, one hour after the CRCC publicly releases the findings on its website.

CBC News obtained copies of the reports on the weekend and will live stream the news conference here.

The family will be joined by Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron.

In a statement Saturday, the Saskatchewan RCMP said the CRCC's findings and recommendations will help increase the public's confidence in the police force, while a union representing some RCMP members, the National Police Federation, said the CRCC's work was biased against police and omitted some crucial facts.

The RCMP in Ottawa have said they would respond once the CRCC officially releases its findings Monday.

One of the CRCC's two reports focused on events after Boushie was shot.

Seven officers visited Baptiste's home on the Red Pheasant reserve that night. They were there to break the news of Boushie's death and search the home for a witness they believed might have a gun.

While finding no signs of discrimination in officers' approach and search of the home, the CRCC found evidence of discrimination during the next-of-kin notification process when it came to "the police's conduct towards Ms. Baptiste with respect to her sobriety and her credibility." The family had accused one officer of telling the grieving Baptiste to "get it together" and asking if she had been drinking.

"One or more RCMP members smelled her breath," the commission wrote.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has responded to the the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission's recommendations on how to improve service at Canada's national police force. The CRCC will publish its findings Monday morning. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The CRCC also found that officers acted on insufficient information when they decided the level of risk justified surrounding Baptiste's house.

RCMP Commission Brenda Lucki defended the tactical approach, citing fears about officer safety at the time, but agreed the resulting next-of-kin notification process and the search of the home were insensitive and lacked good judgment.

RCMP releases ruined Boushie family name, brothers say

The CRCC also examined the initial media releases the Saskatchewan RCMP issued about Boushie's death. It found they focused disproportionately on property offences linked to Boushie's friends, which cast Boushie in a negative light instead of focusing on the investigation of his killing, and fuelled online vitriol directed at the family.

"Ms. Baptiste's sons William and Jace spoke to their last name being 'ruined' and associated with 'thieves,' as well as hateful messages and images about their name on social media," the commission wrote.

"[They] also stated that the media release said more than what the police had told the family and that left them powerless to defend Colten's name."

Colten Boushie, left, was fatally shot by Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley, right, during an altercation in August 2016. (Colten Boushie/Facebook and Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

The CRCC made 47 findings related to the investigation, 25 of which found no errors or misconduct, including the questioning of Gerald Stanley.

The commission recommended that a change already made by the Saskatchewan RCMP — having Indigenous officers review media releases discussing serious incidents involving Indigenous people — be made nationwide.

Lucki agreed.

"There are lessons to be learned from how these media releases were written and perceived," she wrote in response to the CRCC.