Crash in Saskatoon's East College Park sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to hospital after a collision Sunday evening in Saskatoon.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service said on Sunday the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. when a car collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer at Boychuk Drive and McMaster Crescent.

The truck rolled onto its roof but the lone occupant was not injured.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.