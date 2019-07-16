College of Physicians and Surgeons updating sexual misconduct bylaw

Saskatchewan's College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan is making changes to its current bylaw that deals with sexual misconduct.

The College appointed a committee to look at the issue of sexual misconduct by physicians and and provided recommendations to council on Friday.

Bryan Salte, the college's associate registrar and legal counsel, said a sexual relationship between a physician and a patient is always prohibited.

He said the committee introduced presumptive penalties for sexual violations and also looked at the question of when does someone stop being a patient.

"What is the situation? When an individual hasn't seen the physician for a day, a week, a month or a year?," Salte said. "Is there something that should be looked at to determine when somebody stops being a patient?"

Bryan Salte is the registrar with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan. (CBC)

The council approved in principle the bylaw changes that states a person remains a patient for a 'reasonable period of time' after they last see the physician.

"And that will depend upon the vulnerability of the patient, the nature of the extent to which the patient may have disclosed highly personal information, whether there's been any psychiatric illness associated with the patient," Salte said.

He said the changes to the bylaw will provide some guidance and indicate that even though a physician is not currently providing treatment to a patient, it would still be prohibited to have a sexual relationship with that patient.

Different province, different rules

The rules around when a physician can have a sexual relationship with a former patient are different across the country.

Alberta recently passed Bill 21, called An Act to Protect Patients.

Under the new rules, health professionals determined to have sexually abused a patient face mandatory penalties, like cancelling their permit to practise.

Salte said the Saskatchewan's committee's recommendations are similar to those in Alberta.

"Ontario, on the other hand, has a rule now that says (for) one year it's absolutely prohibited. So even if that's a patient seeing a physician in the emergency department one time only (and) will never see the physician again, it's an absolute one year prohibition."

He said the committee found there needed to be a more nuanced approach.

"Because really what you're trying to do is protect patients who are vulnerable."

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan is updating its bylaw concerning sexual misconduct to give penalty guidelines. ( (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

He said, for example, someone seeing a physician for a sprained toe in an emergency room is probably not vulnerable as a result of that relationship.

But a different patient might have gone through psychotherapy and that vulnerability may last for the rest of the patient's life.

"Those are the kinds of factors that one would look at to say what's an acceptable situation in which a former patient is no longer the concern of the college and having a sexual relationship with that patient is no longer unprofessional."

The recommendations will now go through a consultation process and are expected to be approved at the November council meeting.

The committee has asked for the council's direction of what penalties should be imposed, depending on the circumstances, for sexual misconduct.

Salte said four provinces have adopted specific penalties.

"You have Alberta on which there are certain forms of sexual misconduct the physician will never practice in that province again, they'll never get their license back," he said.

"In Prince Edward Island and Ontario there's a five year prohibition that the physician can`t practice. And in Quebec it's a different situation entirely."

Salte said he expects the council to come up with recommended penalties by the November meeting.

"I think that the council could say 'for this kind of conduct this would be the expected penalty', unless something very unusual would suggest a different penalty is appropriate."

Salte said the committee is also reviewing what kind of support it gives to patient complainants and should have recommendations in the near future..