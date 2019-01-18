Extreme cold weather warning in place Friday for Saskatoon, northern Sask.

Extreme wind chills are expected for a large section of Saskatchewan Friday morning.

A large cold weather mass has settled across a band of the province stretching from the Saskatoon area to the far north.

"It's pretty much a big flow of northerly air straight out of the arctic," said Environment Canada lead forecaster Brad Vrolijk.

"It's just a big outbreak of arctic air."

Base temperatures near –30 C are expected in the morning, which feels like –40 to –45 with the wind chill.

As a result, people are being warned to dress appropriately. Exposed skin can freeze within minutes.

An extreme cold warning is in place Friday for a large stretch of Saskatchewan-from Saskatoon to the far north. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

As well, high wind chills can create greater risks for frost bite and hypothermia.

Conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses. By tonight, wind chills are expected to sit between –30 and –35 range, with base temperatures sitting around –25 C.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal by the weekend.