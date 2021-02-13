Extreme cold weather creating frosty conditions across Sask.
Environment Canada meteorologist says temperatures likely to improve by end of week
As an extreme cold warning covers most of Saskatchewan, people are doing their best to stay warm.
On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for most of south and central Saskatchewan. By Wednesday morning, most of northern Saskatchewan had been added as well.
The warning said wind chill values were expected to register between –40 and –50 as cold, arctic air floods the Prairies.
The effects were felt across the province as many school divisions cancelled school buses. Cold weather also affected many city bus routes in Saskatoon due to mechanical failures.
Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said cold air from Siberia is being pushed down through Saskatchewan. She said people can expect the freezing temperatures to last for several days.
"That cold arctic air is really dense and really, really heavy," said Lang.
"So, once it moves in, it's hard to move out. It likes to kind of sit there."
Lang expects these frigid temperatures to linger through Thursday, but begin to improve by Friday morning, with base temperatures in some areas expected to rise above –20 C.
Environment Canada reminds people to be extra careful when outside while the cold weather persists. The weather service said frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes, especially if the wind is blowing.
People are asked to watch out for cold-related symptoms including chest pain, muscle pain, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.
Environment Canada also asks that people keep emergency supplies, like extra blankets and jumper cables, in their vehicles.
