'I just had this sick feeling': Thief makes off with half of family's inherited 'treasure'

It's probably not worth a fortune, but sisters Bobbie Dunphy and Karen Hegglin say the rare coin and bill collection they inherited from their late father Gerald Bulmer was a "treasure" in terms of sentimental value.

Now half of it is gone.

Gerald Bulmer was an accountant in Melfort and retained rare bills that came his way over 60 years. Pictured is the first Canadian five-dollar bill to come Bulmer's way, alongside an attached note with his handwriting. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Last week, Dunphy's share of the collection disappeared overnight from the front console of her car while it was parked inside her garage in Saskatoon's Erindale neighbourhood.

"I just had this sick feeling," said Dunphy of the discovery.

A lifelong hobby

Bulmer, who died at age 80 last September, had a long career in Melfort as an accountant at the family business started by his father, Walter Peterson.

Over the years Bulmer collected a small sample of out-of-circulation coins and bills that crossed his desk.

Bulmer told his daughters to claim the collection from his safety deposit box after his death.

The cover of Bulmer's funeral program. (Bobbie Dunphy)

The plan, according to Dunphy, was to get her half of the collection appraised (so that she could adjust her home insurance accordingly) and pass it on to her children and grandchildren.

"I didn't make it [to the appraiser]," said Dunphy of November 1, the day of the theft. "So I just left them in my car because we have a garage and the garage door would be down."

Dunphy suspects snow or a piece of cardboard caused the door to open.

'Return them to my sister'

"Just shock," said Hegglin, Dunphy's sister, of the currency's removal.

"And disappointment that you think you live in a safe city and, again, it's not anything of real value. It's not like you went, 'Woohoo! Here's a whole bunch of gold.' Just disappointment in people in general."

"I would really like you to return them to my sister," says Hegglin, left, of the half of Bulmer's collection left to Dunphy, right. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Dunphy says she's reported the loss to the police and even called some collectible stores to see if they've received anything matching the description of the collection.

Dunphy said one store employee told her, "the bills in all likelihood just got spent at face value in a bar."

Hegglin has a message for the thief.

"I would really like you to return them to my sister. It's the sentimental value. It's a treasure."