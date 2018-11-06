Cocaine dealer Daryl Nagy gets four years as final conviction in Project Forseti

Daryl Nagy's lawyer says the 29-year-old cocaine dealer is "a young, hard-working guy who got in over his head, real fast."

Lawyer Michael Nolin noted that Nagy has no criminal record and, up until re-connecting with old high school acquaintance Noel Harder in 2014, he had sold small amounts of cocaine to help pay for his own addiction. He worked as a journeyman painter at the time.

This all changed dramatically when Harder re-entered his life. Nagy found himself involved in cocaine deals where the amounts were measured in kilos, not grams.

He was caught up in the Project Forseti investigation, a police drug and gun sweep largely made possible by Harder's role as a police agent.

​In the end, Project Forseti led to police raids in 19 locations in seven cities. Officers seized $8 million worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, and convicted 20 suspects, many who were members of the Fallen Saints motorcycle club.

Nagy pleaded guilty Tuesday at Court of Queen's Bench to trafficking cocaine and was sentenced to four years in prison. He must also pay the court $30,000 deemed proceeds of crime.

Nagy spoke to the judge after sentencing, thanking the Crown and justice system "for forcing me away from the life I was living."