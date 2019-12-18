Co-op Refinery takes union to court over action on picket line

A labour dispute between Co-Op Refinery and Unifor intensified after the employer filed an injunction against the union on Tuesday.

The refinery is hoping the injunction would give them greater access to the property.

The company is complaining workers "have been engaging in inappropriate and dangerous behaviour" on the picket line.

"CRC employees have been harassed, accosted and verbally abused when crossing picket lines, and we simply won't stand for that behaviour," said a release issued last week.

Roughly 800 Unifor Local 594 employees at the refinery have been locked out of the Co-op Refinery after they issued strike notice earlier this month.

Since then, Co-op has been housing replacement workers on the refinery site and flying supplies in with a helicopter.

The business has complained workers have been aggressive on the picket line and have tied up truck traffic.

Meanwhile, the workers' union, Unifor has launched an advertising campaign asking shoppers to boycott all Co-op locations.

Both sides remain divided over issues surrounding the workers' pension plan.

The union said the current deal was designed to force workers into a strike position, and that the pension proposals would have a negative effect on workers.

Co-op said it has offered a fair deal to workers, including an 11.75 per cent wage increase and a performance bonus plan.

Due to the short notice Unifor was given about the injunction application in court, a judge ruled the hearing would be moved to Monday.