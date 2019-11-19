CN Rail workers striking at rail yards across Saskatchewan

Dozens of workers took to picket lines across Saskatchewan Tuesday morning as Canadian National Railway workers began their first day of strike action.

The workers were part of about 3,200 conductors and yard workers who went on strike across the country Thursday after the company and workers failed to reach a deal.

"Some of the issues that we deal with on a daily basis are fatigue, ever changing train lineups, long hours — up to twelve hour days and the unpredictability of when we are going to be called for service," said Regina striker David Dobrowolski.

In Saskatoon, workers marched quickly in a tight circle in front of the CN Yard, blocking the entrance for semi-trailer trucks trying to enter the facility Tuesday morning.

A long line of trucks developed, causing some drivers to turn around and leave.

A long line of semi-trailer trucks formed outside of CN's Saskatoon rail yard Tuesday morning when workers refused to let them pass. (David Shield/CBC)

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference gave their required 72-hour strike notice this weekend.

A spokesperson for the union said they are still in talks with CN, in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement.

Last week, the company confirmed it was cutting jobs as it deals with a weakening economy.

CN Rail's largest operations in Saskatchewan are at their rail yards in Saskatoon, Regina and Melville.

