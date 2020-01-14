Clubroot detected in more commercial canola fields in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government has released an updated version of its Clubroot Distribution Map, which outlines the rural municipalities where clubroot has been identified.

Since 2017, visible symptoms of clubroot have been confirmed in 51 commercial canola fields —an increase of eight fields since the release of the map in January 2019.

In addition, the clubroot pathogen was detected in five fields without visible symptoms in 2019.

"Clubroot awareness and management is of increasing importance for the agriculture industry," said Agriculture Minister David Marit in a release.

"We want to help farmers prevent further spread of the disease. Knowing where clubroot exists in the province helps us do that."

Clubroot is a degenerative crop disease which essentially suffocates crops until they wither and die.

According to the province, the clubroot pathogen was first detected in a single field without the presence of visible symptoms in 2008. In 2011, visible clubroot symptoms were identified at two private research sites in the province.

The results were compiled through ministry surveys or through reports or samples submitted to the ministry and SaskCanola by producers and agrologists.