Close Talker gears up for major tour, partnering with visual artists for 'immersive' experience

Saskatoon band Close Talker is gearing up for an exciting summer.

They are debuting a new kind of concert at the end of the month. It is called Immersion: a 3D-360 Silent Headphone Tour and is premiering as part of the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, then heading out on a cross-Canada tour.

Immersion is the first of its kind in Canada. At each concert, Close Talker's new album will be played in full, and they will be partnering with different visual artists at each stop on the tour. These visual elements will make the concert a fully immersive experience, explained band members Chris Morien and Will Quiring to CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Chris Morien and Will Quiring make up two-thirds of Close Talker. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

Despite the excitement around the new approach, Quiring and Morien said these long tours can take a toll on all three band members' mental health. Over their lengthy road trips, they always make a point of checking in with each other and making sure their van is a safe space.

The album cover for How Do We Stay Here, the upcoming release by Close Talker.

Shortly after the concert premiere comes the release of the band's new album, How Do We Stay Here, at the end of August. This album is a reflective one for the group as it comes after more than a decade of playing together.

They also approached the writing process for this album differently than previous ones.

"With this one everyone was kind of a part of every step of the writing process, and I don't think we could have done that without all the experience," Quiring said.

So far, they have released one single titled "The Change It Brings." Morien said it is an attempt "to reflect on everything that's brought us to where we are and learning from our experiences and not forgetting them."

In studio, Quiring and Morien gave us a sneak peek as to what's on their music playlist right now. We've gathered a few of their favourite songs for you to listen to.

Local Music Monday is a regular column on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. Each month we profile a local band and share their story with our listeners.