Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill named provincial chief coroner

A veteran member of Saskatchewan's justice system will head up the province's coroner's office starting next month.

Clive Weighill was Saskatoon's chief of police for 11 years and has been working in the provincial justice system for more than 40. He also led a recent review of the provincial Office of the Chief Coroner.

"Mr. Weighill has devoted his life to public service in our province," said Justice Minister Don Morgan in a news release. "He has the knowledge, skills and experience necessary to lead and transform this important work into the future."

Weighill's review found the coroner's office lagged behind similar agencies in other provinces and was not fulfilling its mandate.

The report, released in June, recommended developing guidelines as to when to call an inquest as well as more staff education on Indigenous culture. It also recommended adding six positions to the office, as well as a third forensic pathologist and another laboratory scientist.

The external review was sparked after the province's chief forensic pathologist, Dr. Shaun Ladham, was found by a judge to have unfairly assessed another doctor who was trying to get a job with the coroner's office.

Saskatchewan Minister of Justice Don Morgan told media some new hires will have to be made in the coroner's office. (CBC News)

The lawsuit also alleged that Ladham made derogatory remarks about the bodies of Indigenous people.

Weighill's review found that there were unacceptable wait times for toxicology results, resulting in many complaints from families. It also found that the office needed to develop a plan to deal with mass casualties, even though talks on developing a plan have gone on for more than ten years.

While the review heard complaints that families were treated differently as a result of their race, culture, or social status, it did not find any evidence of systemic racism.

Weighill will take over the position in September.