Clinton McLaughlin found guilty of confining, choking woman

A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of domestic assault for the fifth time.

Clinton James McLaughlin, 46, learned the verdict in his latest case on Friday in Saskatoon provincial court, where he was convicted of violently assaulting, confining and choking his former girlfriend in December 2020.

Minutes after the judge delivered his decision, Crown prosecutor John Knox asked that McLaughlin, who has been out of custody since he was charged, be put behind bars while he waits for his sentencing hearing. Knox said in court that he plans on making an application to have McLaughlin declared a long-term offender or dangerous offender, which can be a lengthy court process.

"I made the application to revoke his release because I think the sentence he is likely to get is going to be a significant sentence, and I felt that the crimes were serious enough that it could possibly undermine the public's confidence in the administration of the justice system if Mr. McLaughlin would continue to be free," Knox said outside court.

McLaughlin's lawyer, Nicholas Stooshinoff, argued that McLaughlin has not breached any of the conditions placed on him in early 2021 and that he should stay out of custody.

Judge Brad Mitchell agreed with the defence and released McLaughlin on $1,000 bail.

The verdict

McLaughlin faced five charges at his trial, which ran for three days last fall — two relating to the theft of handguns from his former girlfriend's home on Nov. 10, 2020, and three relating to the domestic assault on Dec. 5, 2020.

The woman testified at trial that after McLaughlin took the guns, she went with him to a family farm east of Saskatoon to get her guns back, as well as her two dogs. During the drive, McLaughlin became angry. She testified that when he pulled over, things escalated and he bashed her in the face and tried to choke her, to the point where she felt like she couldn't breathe.

Mitchell said while giving his verdict that he found the woman to be a credible witness, consistent through her testimony. He also found the woman's 15-year-old daughter, who testified at trial, believable.

McLaughlin did not testify. The defence called one witness, a neighbour who talked briefly with McLaughlin and the woman shortly after the assault and didn't observe anything amiss. Mitchell said the neighbour was also credible, but that the extent of the interaction was very limited.

He found McLaughlin guilty on all five counts.

Criminal record filed

After the verdict, the Crown requested the bail hearing. Knox argued that McLaughlin no longer had the benefit of being presumed innocent and should be taken into custody while he waits to be sentenced.

Knox filed McLaughlin's criminal record, which includes domestic assaults against four other women: one in 2003, one in 2011 and two in 2014.

His most recent prison sentence was for six years for kidnapping and assaulting his former girlfriend. He completed that sentence in early 2020, although he was out in the community on statutory release prior to that.

"A little less than nine months later, we have the present offences, we have more violent offences against a woman, an intimate partner," Knox said in court. "That should give the court pause."

McLaughlin's case returns to court next week, where the lawyers will discuss scheduling for the sentencing hearing.