ATV crash in northern Sask. sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

An ATV crash on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation sent a 49-year-old woman to Saskatoon for medical treatment.

The crash happened Aug. 8 on the Clearwater River Dene First Nation according to an RCMP news release. The ATV was the only vehicle involved.

The woman, who was a passenger on the ATV, sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured, RCMP said.

The driver was charged on-scene for operating an ATV without insurance, carrying a passenger on an ATV not designed to do so, failure to wear a helmet and eye protection, and driving on a highway. They were released on-scene with a 21-day license suspension and the vehicle was seized.

Clearwater River Dene First Nation is located about 525 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon,