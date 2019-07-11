Man suffers cuts to his face after being attacked with a machete while sleeping

A man on the Clearwater Dene First Nation was allegedly attacked with a machete while he slept and suffered "extensive injuries" to his face, according to police.

On Saturday around 3 p.m., RCMP received a call from a man who said an assailant had broken into his home and stabbed him before running off.

When officers arrived they found the man had suffered cuts to his face.

Soon after they arrested a 30-year-old man who faces numerous charges, including break and enter, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The alleged attacker will appear in La Loche Provincial Court via video on Thursday.

Clearwater Dene First Nation is about 430 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.