Cheeseburgers from Sask. livestock sale still make Kacy & Clayton's male half salivate as he tours the world

Note from the author: I've learned from years of interacting with musicians that food is a way we tie ourselves to places, largely as a way of coping with a transient lifestyle. The Band Bus Food Tour series features personal interviews with Saskatchewan musicians reflecting on the restaurants and meals from home that hold special meaning to them. Through this we get insight into what they take with them from this province as they travel the world.

When asked about an unforgettable meal in their lives, most people wouldn't describe a concession in a barn outside a livestock auction. And an auctioneer selling cattle may seem like an unusual inspiration for a young boy who would later tour the world as a musician.

But Mankota Stockmen's Weigh Co.'s auctions won over musician Clayton Linthicum's heart (and stomach) as a kid.

One half of folk duo Kacy & Clayton grew up on a ranch near Glentworth, Sask., not too far from the U.S. border. Every couple of Fridays, he would attend livestock sales with his parents and grandparents.

It was there, at a "hoppin' concession booth" run by The Ranchettes, that Linthicum had "the greatest cheeseburgers that I think I've ever had" and sour cream pies that have stuck with him to this day.

The Ranchettes, wives of the ranchers who ran the concession, have retired after 60 years running the booth but the food service continues, meeting the chow-down needs of the auction crews and attendees.

'I was just mesmerized by listening to auctioneers. One of the first things I wanted to be was an auctioneer,' says Clayton Linthicum. (Mankota Stockmen’s Weigh Co.)

The livestock sales made an impression on Linthicum, too.

"I was just mesmerized by listening to auctioneers. One of the first things I wanted to be was an auctioneer," he said.

"I've always been fascinated by microphones, P.A. systems — and that would have probably been one of the first exposures to listening to someone address a large crowd."

Microphones and P.A. systems are now a huge part of Linthicum's life, but auctioneering is not.

Folk duo Kacy & Clayton consists of Clayton Linthicum and his second cousin Kacy Anderson. (Submitted by Clayton Linthicum)

"I've never come close to having anything like an auctioneer voice," he said. "I got a guitar when I was eight … I started playing old folks homes and community hall events shortly after that."

Some of Linthicum's musical inspirations come from the long drives in southern Saskatchewan with his grandfather. He recalls a tape with Doc Watson and the Carter Family on it that "made a big impression" on him.

Around the age of 14, Linthicum and his second cousin Kacy Anderson formed the duo Kacy & Clayton. In 2019 they released a new album called Carrying On, which includes the song "That Sweet Orchestra Sound," an homage to music from their area, like the Southern Four and the Romanski Orchestra that would play dances and weddings.

The memories from the auctions in Mankota left an impression on Linthicum and he carries them with him as he tours.

Mankota Stockmen's Weigh Co. is running more than 20 sales this year, including March 13 and 27. The auctions are now broadcast live online and the burgers are still being served up at every sale.