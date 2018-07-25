Third person charged in connection to death of Kincaid man Claude Landry

A third person has been charged in connection to the death of Kincaid man Claude Landry.

Shauna Prentice has been charged with providing a false sworn statement to the RCMP to divert suspicion from herself. She was also charged with three counts of breaching court orders.

Robert Arams, 74, of Gravelbourg, Sask., has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to Landry's body, and David Earl Prentice, 42, has also been charged with causing an indignity to Landry's body.

Landry, from Kincaid, Sask., was deemed missing on July 16 and was last seen in Gravelbourg on July 12. RCMP considered his disappearance suspicious.

RCMP arrested Arams on Sunday and David Prentice on Tuesday.