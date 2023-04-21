Classes cancelled at La Loche high school after 2 people injured in 'incident'

Classes are cancelled at the high school in La Loche, Sask., on Friday after two people were injured there the day before.

Jason Young, director of education for the Northern Lights School Division, wrote in a memo posted to Dene High School's Facebook page that an "incident" occurred at the school on Thursday.

"Two individuals have been injured and are being treated by health officials," he wrote. "The school community is safe and there is no current threat to them."

Young was not available for further comment on Friday. He wrote in the memo that a person is in RCMP custody.

When asked for comment, the RCMP replied with an automated email referencing the ongoing strike by federal public sector workers.

"During this period of labour action, Saskatchewan RCMP media relations continues to inform the media and public of issues of immediate public safety concern," the email said. "Other inquiries will be responded to when possible. Thank you for your understanding."

The high school was the scene of a deadly mass shooting in 2016, when a student killed two people in a La Loche home and then went to the school, where he killed two more and injured seven others.

In another memo posted to Facebook, Young wrote that the high school would be open to provide support.

"Dene High will be open to support students and staff wishing to receive counselling services from Northern Lights School Division and its partners."