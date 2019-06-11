Mayor Charlie Clark sustains 'minor concussion' after collision

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark will be missing at least one day of work after he was in a vehicle collision on Sunday.

In a post from his official Twitter account on Monday afternoon, Clark said he sustained a "minor concussion" as a result of the crash.



Clark's chief of staff, Michelle Beveridge, told CBC News in an email that the collision took place as Clark was leaving an event on Sunday afternoon and a car rear-ended the vehicle he was in.

The word is out that I was in a car accident. Rear ended on Spadina yesterday. Sustained a minor concussion. <br><br>Thank-you to all who’ve sent messages of support. <br><br>Feeling grateful and taking a bit of rest to clear the brain. Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/SaskatoonPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaskatoonPolice</a> too, awesome on scene <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> —@charlieclarkyxe

She said the car wasn't able to slow down in time, and as a result, the car "rear-ended him quite seriously," pushing his vehicle into the car in front of him.



Beveridge said Clark saw a doctor on Sunday who confirmed the mayor had suffered a concussion. The doctor advised him to stay home until he was feeling better.

"Mayor Clark is improving slowly but is still not able to return to work," Beveridge said.

"We will continue to assess whether he is ready to return to work based on how he is feeling at the end of each day. As of right now, he won't be at work tomorrow."

In the Tweet, Clark thanked all of those who reached out with messages of support. He also thanked the Saskatoon police service members who responded to the collision.





"Feeling grateful and taking a bit of rest to clear the brain," he said in the Tweet.



Beveridge said she didn't know if anyone in the other vehicles sustained any injuries.