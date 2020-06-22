Clare's Law coming into force in Sask. without RCMP support, says province

A law that could warn people about a partner's violent past will come into force in Saskatchewan next Monday but the province says the RCMP won't be taking part.

It is called the Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act — or Clare's Law.

Saskatchewan residents will be able to apply to police for the release of information on an intimate partner's past violent or abusive behaviour.

The information can also be disclosed to people identified by police to be at risk.

According to a government release, any information that is released to applicants is subject to a "stringent review process" to ensure that the disclosure of information does not violate privacy legislation.

The provincial government said all municipal police services will be taking part in this new protocol.

However, it said the RCMP recently indicated that it will not participate.

The province said it is attempting to reach federal ministers to ask them to review this decision.

In a June 19 letter to federal Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan said he was "extremely disappointed" to have been informally advised of the Saskatchewan RCMP's decision that week.

Morgan said RCMP representatives in the province have been involved in the development of the Act from the outset, adding that to be told now that the RCMP won't be taking part is "beyond disappointing."

"We have not been advised why the RCMP has taken this position other than reference to an undisclosed legal opinion," he said.

Saskatchewan has the highest rate of domestic violence among all Canadian provinces. A government spokesperson said Saskatchewan will become the first jurisdiction in Canada to implement Clare's Law.

Clare's Law originated in the United Kingdom and is named for Clare Wood, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in the Greater Manchester area in 2009.

Her family found out after her death that George Appleton had spent six years in prison for holding a woman at knife-point for 12 hours.

Wood's father pushed the British government to change laws to allow police to disclose a person's criminal history to their current or former partner if police feel it is necessary.

Read the letter from Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan to federal Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.