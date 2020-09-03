City of Saskatoon selects sites for 3 road overpasses to stop future train congestion

The City of Saskatoon is highlighting three spots where overpasses could be built to help drivers avoid being slowed down by trains.

According to a report being presented to councillors on Monday afternoon, rail crossings at Preston Avenue, 11th Street W. and Marquis Drive would be good places to build rail overpasses.

The three sites were given priority over six other rail crossings around the city after a cost-benefit analysis that took factors like safety, environmental concerns and cost into consideration.

Director of transportation Jay Magus said these sites were most promising because overpasses or underpasses at many of the other areas would infringe on residential and commercial land.

"Those three, in the big picture of constructing large pieces of infrastructure, are relatively easy to build," said Magus.

"If you compare those three locations with the 22nd Street crossing, for example, there's many adjacent businesses that would be impacted."

Train congestion has been a perennial issue for Saskatoon, with many councillors asking the city for potential solutions.

In 2017, the city asked an independent contractor to estimate how much it would cost to build the overpasses. At the time, the study said it would cost anywhere from $23 million to $47.7 million each to build at the three priority sites.

In September 2020, administration wrote a report to council saying that neither CN nor CP were interested in moving their rail lines out of the city. In the most recent report, both rail companies also rejected an idea to share a rail corridor through the city.

Despite the report, it does not appear that the potential overpasses will be built anytime soon. Magus said the projects have not been budgeted for and there is no timeline for completion.

Magus said there are about 50 transportation projects, from turning lanes to traffic lights, that are a greater priority right now until the city grows much larger.

"I think a lot of it will depend on on future pressure from the public," he said.

"When the population increases significantly and there's much more drivers on the road, that's when the pressure will build to require these pieces of infrastructure."

The report will be presented to councillors at the standing policy committee on transportation on Monday.