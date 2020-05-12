City of Moose Jaw kills 2020 property tax increase over COVID-19

Moose Jaw City Council has voted in favour of scrapping a 2.3 per cent tax increase this year to help businesses and residents weather the storm from COVID 19.

At a meeting on Monday, council agreed to scrap this year's property tax increase which will mean a civic spending reduction of more than $670,000.

"We understand the financial pressures of our community, and we hope these measures will mitigate some of those difficulties," said Mayor Fraser Tolmie in a news release.

"We appreciate the continued commitment and perseverance Moose Jaw residents have shown in fighting COVID-19."

Along with the tax cut, council also approved a $500 property tax credit to businesses in the city, which is expected to cost $150,000 in total.

As well, businesses and residents will now have 12 months to pay their utility bills and 15 months to pay their property taxes without penalty.

To help pay for these measures, Moose Jaw councillors voted to postpone a mill rate increase for Parks, Recreation and Capital projects worth more than $295,000.

Financial and Human Resource departments have also been trimmed by more than $51,000, as well as councillors' travel allowances.

Applications for the small business support program will begin May 15.