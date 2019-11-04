Saskatoon police detain city employee seen driving sanding truck erratically

The City of Saskatoon says one of its employee was behind the wheel of a one-ton sanding truck that, according to the Saskatoon Police Service, was seen sideswiping another vehicle and driving erratically in downtown Saskatoon and other parts of the city early Monday morning.

"At this point, there have been no reports of injuries, property damage or theft," according to a midday statement provided by Terry Schmidt, the city's general manager of transportation and construction

Police officers detained the driver. Both the city and the police are investigating the incident.

No charges have been laid.

Other drivers helped track truck

People began reporting the sanding truck to the police at 4:50 a.m., according to the police service's own news release.

The truck sideswiped a vehicle as it drove on Circle Drive going into downtown Saskatoon.

Other drivers helped track the vehicle until police caught up to it on 7th Avenue.

The truck driver was taken to Royal University Hospital after being taken into police custody.

Police also said no one was physically hurt.