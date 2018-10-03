City of Regina warns of scam emails from city address

The City of Regina is warning employees and others about the potential of a scam email sent from a city email address.

In a news release, a city spokesperson says an internal email account was compromised earlier this week. That account sent what is known as a phishing scam.

The scam email, sent from the compromised city of Regina email address, asked recipients to click on a link to a survey. That website then asked for a password.

If email recipients entered their credentials into that fake login page, their email address and password were captured, the city said.

The city says it doesn't know of any stolen data yet beyond the one hacked email, but it is asking people who've received the email to ignore it.

They say if anyone has clicked on the link they should change their passwords as a precaution.

The city says it has informed the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, but said in a statement it is "not aware of any city data being inappropriately accessed other than the one email address list of a single city staff member at this time."