Saskatoon city councillor 'shocked' by FreshCo arrest video

A Saskatoon city councillor says he was "shocked" when he saw video of a violent arrest outside a supermarket in his ward.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill says he would like to see security guards in the city receive more cultural and de-escalation training.

The incident, which happened earlier this week in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood, saw a 30-year-old Indigenous woman forcefully restrained by a security guard in the parking lot of a Saskatoon FreshCo, spurring anger from Indigenous leaders and members of the public.

Yesterday, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron called for the security guard to be fired and criminally charged as a result of the incident, which was captured in a video that runs roughly nine minutes. FSIN represents 74 First Nations across Saskatchewan.

Hill said while he doesn't know what happened before the video started, he agrees that such an arrest shouldn't have happened.

"There's nothing that could have happened in a grocery store parking lot that would have required that amount of force," he said.

Guards need more training, Hill says

Hill says if security guards are going to be arresting members of the public, they should receive more training. He feels the situation would have been handled better by a member of the Saskatoon Police Service.

"We would not have seen a situation like that, I believe, in this day, from our sworn officers because of the significant training they take," he said.

"If security guard officers are going to be afforded that same ability to hold people and seize them or do a citizen's arrest, they should have to go through the same level of training that sworn officers do."

GRAPHIC WARNING: Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations calls for security guard to be fired following violent arrest at Saskatoon store:

An official with the firm that employs the guard, Emergency Security Management Solutions, would not on Friday comment further on the incident except to say that every company has processes and procedures around their employees and those will be followed.

Management at the FreshCo location where the incident took place say they've terminated their contract with ESM Solutions, and the store's owner Chris Fowler said in a Facebook post he was left 'horrified' by the incident.

Write to Sobeys, councillor says

Hill says he understands the arrest has angered members of the community, and he encouraged those who are upset to write to Sobeys, FreshCo's parent company, and call on them to ensure security guards at all their stores are properly trained.

"I would like to see people take that anger and funnel it," he said. "The more people that ask Sobeys nationally to do this, I think the result will be that much better in the end."

On Friday morning, Saskatoon Police Service confirmed its investigation into the matter is ongoing, but did not have any update on its investigation.

Ward 1 Councillor Darren Hill, right, says police would have handled the situation better. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"As with any call for service, we respond with the information we have at the time," the statement said.

"As more information becomes available, that becomes part of the investigation. This is where we are at right now, and I can add that if we need to seek an opinion from the Crown following the investigation, we will."



As a result of the incident, the 30-year-old woman, who has not been identified, has been charged with theft and assault. The FSIN say they will be advocating for her throughout the process, including civil action if desired.