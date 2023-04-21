Saskatoon priest charged with sexual assault of 13 year-old girl, church says

The Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Saskatoon has confirmed one of its priests has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 13 year-old-girl.

The priest has been placed on administrative leave and has been removed from active duty pending completion of the legal proceeding involving the assault allegation, which dates back to March 11, according to an Thursday post on the church's website.

Saskatoon police say they arrested a 69-year-old man on Wednesday, after the police service's interpersonal violence section completed an investigation into the allegation. He was charged him with sexual assault.

The man, whom police did not identify as a priest, was later released on a recognizance order, the police service said in a news release Thursday.

Police say they first learned of the allegation on March 12, when a woman came to the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters with a report that her 13-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted.

She told police the assault occurred the day before in the 200 block of Avenue M South — which is the block where the Ukrainian Catholic church is located.

The accused, who was not named by either the church or the police service, is set to make his first court appearance on May 24.