Sask. appeals court orders new trial for man convicted of unlawful confinement, attempted robbery

A Saskatoon man will have a new trial after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

In 2018, Christopher Cathcart was convicted of unlawful confinement, attempted robbery and breaching bail conditions after allegedly refusing to let two women who were being assaulted leave a car he was driving.

Cathcart, who represented himself in the trial, argued Crown prosecutors did not give its evidence over to him to use for his defence.

In particular, Cathcart argued Saskatoon police didn't preserve a recording of the area where the women were waiting to give their formal statements to police. He said the recordings could have captured conversations between the two women as they wrote out their statements.

As a result, he said the fairness of his trial was affected, because he wasn't able to mount a full defence.

While Cathcart raised the issue during the trial, he was told that police had already recorded over that footage.

The judge didn't make a formal ruling on the issue during the trial, which was a mistake, according to the appeals court judges.

"On its face, the service area recording appeared to be something containing relevant information that could assist Mr. Cathcart in cross-examining witnesses and challenging the credibility and reliability of their evidence," wrote Justice Jeffrey Kalmakoff.

"A failure to disclose that evidence (or failure to preserve it for disclosure) was potentially a violation of Mr. Cathcart's rights."

In the trial, the prosecutor said there were different retention periods for recordings at the police station, depending on what area they are recorded in.

As well, Cathcart was able to cross-examine the police officers present in the room, who testified the two women did not have any conversations while writing their statement.

However, given the potential seriousness of the issue, Kalmakoff wrote the judge should have made a ruling on whether Cathcart's rights were violated.

"Instead of making a ruling, the trial judge brushed past the issue, and never returned to deal with it," he wrote.

Cathcart also argued that staff at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre had taken a USB storage device from him on unrelated charges that contained information that would challenge the credibility of police witnesses. He argued prosecutors ordered the employee to take the USB, knowing it would damage their case.

Justice Kalmakoff noted that argument could be brought up during the new trial.

Cocaine collusion

Cathcart received a four-and-a-half year sentence for his role in the incident.

According to court documents, Cathcart was contacted in September 2016 by two women who said they wanted to buy some marijuana and go drinking.

One of the women stopped at a house to buy cocaine. However, someone in the home accused her of not paying for the drugs and an argument ensued.

The women was followed back into the car by two other men, who demanded payment for the drugs. The two men allegedly assaulted and threatened the women as the car drove through the city. It ended when police stopped the vehicle on the outskirts of the city.

The court ruled Cathcart had worked in connection with the other two men to get money from the women.

The date for the new trial has not yet been set.