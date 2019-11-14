It's holiday market season in Saskatoon. Here's a list of what's coming up
There's so many Christmas markets around Saskatoon right now but where are they, what are they selling and who are they for?
The countdown to Christmas is on and the markets are hopping
Below is a list of Christmas markets in Saskatoon yet to come.
Some may require pre-purchased tickets or may be sold out. See a Christmas market in Saskatoon that's not on the list? Email sasknews@cbc.ca.
Nov. 15
- Shop hand-crafted products from more than 20 local vendors.
- Admission is free.
Nov. 17
- Market features more than 50 vendors.
- Admission is $2.
Nov. 21 - 23
- Fashion show and mixer (Nov. 21).
- Market (Nov. 22-23).
- $4 admission or bring a non-perishable food item with part of the proceeds going toward the Saskatoon Food Bank.
Nov. 21 - Dec. 28
- Market showcases local artisans, produce and boutique businesses, alongside food trucks, breweries and wineries.
- Playgrounds and interactive features for children.
- Tickets are $40 to $50 for adults, $30 to $40 for kids and seniors.
Nov. 22 - 24
Our Best to You Handmade Market Saskatoon
- Canadian handmade marketplace with over 130 artists, artisans, makers and designers.
- Tickets are $7 (17 and under are free).
Nov. 23
- Saskatchewan creative handmade market.
- Admission is free.
Mayfair United Church Craft and Bake Sale
- Craft and bake sale.
- Admission is free.
- Handmade crafts, clothing, accessories, home decor and season products.
Christmas Craft Fair in support of Bishop Pocock School
- Craft and gift fair.
- Admission is free.
Christmas Shopping Blitz to support Holy Family School
- Admission is free.
Nov. 27
- Holiday craft show.
Nov. 28
Book & Music Overstock Sale - Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra
- Book and music sale.
Nov. 29
- Market features 200 artisans.
- One day pass is $10.
Wilson's Annual Christmas Craft and Trade Show
- Christmas craft and trade show.
Nov. 29 - 30
- Christmas party and artisan market.
- Admission is $2.
- Handmade market.
Nov. 30
Hampton Free Methodist Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair
- Christmas craft and vendor event.
Dec. 1
- Christmas gift market and family-fun activities.
Dec. 3
Dec. 6
- Local good Christmas market.
- Free admission.
Dec. 7
- Christmas craft sale.
Dec. 14
Etsy SK Saskatoon Winter Market - High Key Brewing Co.
- Market features 25 local artists who are on Etsy.
- Due to the venue, minors must be accompanied by an adult.
