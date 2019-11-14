It's holiday market season in Saskatoon. Here's a list of what's coming up

Below is a list of Christmas markets in Saskatoon yet to come.

Some may require pre-purchased tickets or may be sold out. See a Christmas market in Saskatoon that's not on the list? Email sasknews@cbc.ca.

Nov. 15

Remai Modern Night Market

Shop hand-crafted products from more than 20 local vendors.

Admission is free.

Nov. 17

Sask Expo Market

Market features more than 50 vendors.

Admission is $2.

Nov. 21 - 23

Black Market Market

Fashion show and mixer (Nov. 21).

Market (Nov. 22-23).

$4 admission or bring a non-perishable food item with part of the proceeds going toward the Saskatoon Food Bank.

Nov. 21 - Dec. 28

Christmas Glow

Market showcases local artisans, produce and boutique businesses, alongside food trucks, breweries and wineries.

Playgrounds and interactive features for children.

Tickets are $40 to $50 for adults, $30 to $40 for kids and seniors.

Nov. 22 - 24

Our Best to You Handmade Market Saskatoon

Canadian handmade marketplace with over 130 artists, artisans, makers and designers.

Tickets are $7 (17 and under are free).

Nov. 23

Sask Marker Sale

Saskatchewan creative handmade market.

Admission is free.

Mayfair United Church Craft and Bake Sale

Craft and bake sale.

Admission is free.

Mistletoe Market

Handmade crafts, clothing, accessories, home decor and season products.

Christmas Craft Fair in support of Bishop Pocock School

Craft and gift fair.

Admission is free.

Christmas Shopping Blitz to support Holy Family School

Admission is free.

Nov. 27

Holiday Craft Show

Holiday craft show.

Nov. 28

Book & Music Overstock Sale - Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra

Book and music sale.

Nov. 29

Sundog

Market features 200 artisans.

One day pass is $10.

Wilson's Annual Christmas Craft and Trade Show

Christmas craft and trade show.

Nov. 29 - 30

REAL \ A Christmas Market

Christmas party and artisan market.

Admission is $2.

Flock and Gather

Handmade market.

Nov. 30

Hampton Free Methodist Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair

Christmas craft and vendor event.

Dec. 1

Yuletide Shimmer

Christmas gift market and family-fun activities.

Dec. 3

NSILC's Holiday Craft Show

Dec. 6

Farm to Fork Christmas Market

Local good Christmas market.

Free admission.

Dec. 7

Christmas Craft Sale

Christmas craft sale.

Dec. 14

Etsy SK Saskatoon Winter Market - High Key Brewing Co.