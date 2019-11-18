It's holiday market season in Regina. Here's a list of what's coming up
There are many Christmas markets around Regina over the next few weeks. So where are they, what are they selling and who are they for?
The countdown to Christmas is on and the markets are hopping
Below is a list of Christmas markets in Regina yet to come.
Nov. 22
- Location: St. James United Church.
- Shop crafts, vendors, baking and a concession stand.
- Admission is free.
Nov. 23
- Location: German Club.
- Shop at a traditional German Christmas market.
- Admission is free.
- Location: Mackenzie Art Gallery.
- Shop local Artisanal gifts while fundraising for the Mackenzie Art Gallery.
- Admission is $5; under 12 free.
Christmas Market & Children's Shopping Spree
- Location: Wesley United Church.
- Shop local crafts, gifts and food.
- Admission is $3.
- Location: Centennial Market.
- Shop local gifts, treats, and foods.
- Admission is free.
Nov. 29
Brushworks Art Build Fall Show and Sale
- Location: Art Gallery of Regina.
- Shop artwork and artists.
- Admission is free.
Nov. 30
- Location: Robinson Residential Design.
- Shop artwork and local gifts.
- Admission is free.
- W. H. Ford School.
- Shop jewellery, quilting, knitting and sewing supplies, baking and local gifts.
- Admission is free.
- St. Catherine Community School.
- Shop local Christmas gifts.
- Admission is free.
Nov. 30 - Dec. 1
- Location: Bushwakker Brew Pub.
- Shop artwork, paintings, decorations and local gifts.
- Admission is free.
Dec. 1
- Location: Conexus Arts Centre.
- Shop for Christmas stocking stuffs and local gifts.
- Admission is $4.
The Wren's Holiday Handmade Market
- Location: The Owl.
- Shop local hand-crafted gifts, crafts and food.
- Admission is $2.
- Location: Last Mountain Lake Cultural Centre (Regina Beach).
- Shop artwork, crafts, and food.
- Admission is free.
Dec. 6
- Location: Ruth M. Buck Elementary School.
- Shop local crafts and gifts.
- Admission is free.
Dec. 7
Etsy SK's Regina Winter Market
- Location: The University of Regina.
- Shop handmade crafts and products.
- Admission is free.
Christmas Market / Marché de Noël
- Location: The Exchange.
- Shop crafts, jewellery, artwork and gifts.
- French performers will put on shows during the event.
- Admission is $10.
Santa's Shopping Spree Tradeshow and Sale
- Location: Evraz Place.
- Shop local Christmas gifts.
- Admission is free.
Regina Famers Market - Holiday Night Market
- Location: Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre.
- Shop food, drinks, and gifts.
- Admission is free, donations are accepted.
MacNeill School Craft Sale & Trade Show
- Location: MacNeill School.
- Shop local gifts, pet gifts, Santa pictures and face painting.
- Admission is free, donations are accepted.
White Christmas Craft and Trade Show
- Location: White Community Centre (White City).
- Shop local Christmas gifts, get a photo taken with Santa and face painting.
- Admission is free, donations are accepted.
Dec. 8
- Location: Canadian-Italian Club.
- Shop crafts and food.
- Admission is $2.
- Location: 2139 Albert St.
- Presented by SPACE Regina and Sask QTY.
- Shop local crafts.
Dec. 14
Regina Famers Market - Holiday Night Market
- Location: Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre.
- Shop food, drinks, and gifts.
- Admission is free, donations are accepted.
Dec. 15
- Location: Shannon's Pub.
- Shop local gifts.
- Admission is free.
Dec. 21
Regina Famers Market - Holiday Night Market
- Location: Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre.
- Shop food, drinks, and gifts.
- Admission is free, donations are accepted.
Winter Market Craft and Trade Show
- Henry Janzen School.
- Shop craft, Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers.
With files from Heidi Atter
