It's holiday market season in Regina. Here's a list of what's coming up

Below is a list of Christmas markets in Regina yet to come.

Some may require pre-purchased tickets or may be sold out. Do you know of a Christmas market in Regina that's not on the list? Email sasknews@cbc.ca.

Nov. 22

Craft and Trade Show

Location: St. James United Church.

Shop crafts, vendors, baking and a concession stand.

Admission is free.

Nov. 23

Christkindl Market

Location: German Club.

Shop at a traditional German Christmas market.

Admission is free.

Holiday Bazaart

Location: Mackenzie Art Gallery.

Shop local Artisanal gifts while fundraising for the Mackenzie Art Gallery.

Admission is $5; under 12 free.

Christmas Market & Children's Shopping Spree

Location: Wesley United Church.

Shop local crafts, gifts and food.

Admission is $3.

Christmas Season Sale

Location: Centennial Market.

Shop local gifts, treats, and foods.

Admission is free.

Nov. 29

Brushworks Art Build Fall Show and Sale

Location: Art Gallery of Regina.

Shop artwork and artists.

Admission is free.

Nov. 30

Arts and Crafts Sale

Location: Robinson Residential Design.

Shop artwork and local gifts.

Admission is free.

Holiday Craft and Trade Show

W. H. Ford School.

Shop jewellery, quilting, knitting and sewing supplies, baking and local gifts.

Admission is free.

Christmas Craft Shop

St. Catherine Community School.

Shop local Christmas gifts.

Admission is free.

Nov. 30 - Dec. 1

Happy Hour Art Collective

Location: Bushwakker Brew Pub.

Shop artwork, paintings, decorations and local gifts.

Admission is free.

Dec. 1

Christmas Expo

Location: Conexus Arts Centre.

Shop for Christmas stocking stuffs and local gifts.

Admission is $4.

The Wren's Holiday Handmade Market

Location: The Owl.

Shop local hand-crafted gifts, crafts and food.

Admission is $2.

Fine Craft and Art Market

Location: Last Mountain Lake Cultural Centre (Regina Beach).

Shop artwork, crafts, and food.

Admission is free.

Dec. 6

Ruth M. Buck Craft Show

Location: Ruth M. Buck Elementary School.

Shop local crafts and gifts.

Admission is free.

Dec. 7

Etsy SK's Regina Winter Market

Location: The University of Regina.

Shop handmade crafts and products.

Admission is free.

Christmas Market / Marché de Noël

Location: The Exchange.

Shop crafts, jewellery, artwork and gifts.

French performers will put on shows during the event.

Admission is $10.

Santa's Shopping Spree Tradeshow and Sale

Location: Evraz Place.

Shop local Christmas gifts.

Admission is free.

Regina Famers Market - Holiday Night Market

Location: Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre.

Shop food, drinks, and gifts.

Admission is free, donations are accepted.

MacNeill School Craft Sale & Trade Show

Location: MacNeill School.

Shop local gifts, pet gifts, Santa pictures and face painting.

Admission is free, donations are accepted.

White Christmas Craft and Trade Show

Location: White Community Centre (White City).

Shop local Christmas gifts, get a photo taken with Santa and face painting.

Admission is free, donations are accepted.

Dec. 8

Twinkle Star Christmas Market

Location: Canadian-Italian Club.

Shop crafts and food.

Admission is $2.

Queer Holiday Craft Market

Location: 2139 Albert St.

Presented by SPACE Regina and Sask QTY.

Shop local crafts.

Dec. 14

Regina Famers Market - Holiday Night Market

Location: Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre.

Shop food, drinks, and gifts.

Admission is free, donations are accepted.

Dec. 15

Shannon's Christmas Market

Location: Shannon's Pub.

Shop local gifts.

Admission is free.

Dec. 21

Regina Famers Market - Holiday Night Market

Location: Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre.

Shop food, drinks, and gifts.

Admission is free, donations are accepted.

Winter Market Craft and Trade Show