Maple Creek alerts RCMP to Ontario anti-masker's planned visit to town after nearby superspreader

After a nearby Easter weekend event turned into a COVID-19 superspreader, the mayor of Maple Creek, Sask., says the town has alerted the RCMP of a noted Canadian anti-masker's planned rally in the community this weekend.

Chris Saccoccia, who also identifies himself as "Chris Sky," has rallied against health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. A "Calgary Freedom Walk" video dated April 17 and posted on Saccoccia's website shows him leading a crowd of dozens in a chant of, "Just say No!"

According to Saccoccia's website and Twitter feed, his "freedom convoy" is set to arrive in Maple Creek on Saturday. Maple Creek is about 476 kilometres southwest of Regina, which is listed as Saccoccia's next stop after Maple Creek.

Chris Saccoccia's 'freedom convoy' poster touts upcoming stop in Maple Creek and Regina. (Chris Sky)

Regina has faced the brunt of Saskatchewan's coronavirus variant of concern cases in recent weeks, as well as a surge in infected ICU patients.

Maple Creek and its surrounding area has also been severely hit by the more-transmissible B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

An Easter weekend "recreational party" in the Maple Creek area went "way over" the current outdoor gathering limit and featured "minimal" adherence to public health rules, according to Health Minister Paul Merriman.

According to Global News, more than 100 people attended that party and the ensuing outbreak involves the UK variant.

As of Friday, 40 cases of COVID-19 were tied to the event.

Michelle McKenzie, the mayor of Maple Creek, said the party was "very unfortunate."

She said the town learned Tuesday afternoon of Saccoccia's upcoming weekend stop and alerted the RCMP to inform them of a possible large gathering.

"They will be monitoring for non compliance," she said.

One Facebook post spreading the word about Saccoccia's event encouraged people from the nearby communities of Fox Valley, Consul, Richmound, Tompkins, Piapot, Medicine Hat and Swift Current to attend.

"It is a high concern. It's very unfortunate," McKenzie said.

'We respect peaceful protests': mayor

McKenzie said that as a leader, she has to walk a fine line when it come to events like those hosted by Saccoccia.

"We want to make sure the Town of Maple Creek supports freedom of speech and respects each individual's rights and opinions. We also respect peaceful protests as it's the right of Canadian citizens," she said.

"However, at this time, we do not encourage mass gatherings due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in our community and the variants of concern."

If anyone is thinking of attending Saccoccia's event, they should "keep it lawful" and stay home if they're feeling unwell, McKenzie said.

Chris Saccoccia, seen here during a protest against mandatory mask measures on Toronto's TTC, was fined $1,000 last fall for contravening the federal Quarantine Act. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

All public and private outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people under Saskatchewan's current public health order.

"Those public health orders are in place for a reason This is what can happen if they're not followed," McKenzie said.