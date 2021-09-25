Youth charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Choiceland, Sask., woman

The RCMP have charged a youth with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask., last week.

On Friday, the RCMP announced that an unidentified 37-year-old woman had been declared dead at a home in the town and that another person, also unidentified, had been taken into custody.

In an update provided Monday morning, the RCMP said that, after some investigation, a youth has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Because of the accused's age, they can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

RCMP have still not publicly identified the victim either.

Monday's update came shortly before the youth was scheduled to make their first court appearance, over the phone, at around 11 a.m. CST.

Rob Mardell, the mayor of Choiceland, said the community has only about 350 residents and that he knows the families affected by the alleged murder.

"I went to the family to see if there was anything the community could do for them," Mardell said on Friday. "And they said they already had a counsellor coming. I gave them my condolences and said if there was anything the community could do for them to just let me know."

WATCH | Choiceland Mayor Rob Mardell speaks about the tragedy in his community Choiceland, Sask., Mayor Rob Mardell 1:07 "When a tragedy like this occurs, it affects everyone." 1:07

Mardell said every parent and grandparent in Choiceland knows every child in the town.

"When a tragedy like this occurs, it affects everyone."