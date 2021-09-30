13-year-old boy accused of murder in Choiceland makes latest Sask. provincial court appearance via video

The 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a woman in the small town of Choiceland, Sask., last week appeared in court via video on Thursday.

The boy, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, stared straight into the webcam as lawyers discussed his case. His previous court appearance, on Monday, took place over the phone.

The boy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 37-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead inside a home in the northeast Saskatchewan community of Choiceland last Friday.

The youth will remain in custody until at least Oct. 20, when his case is due back in Nipawin provincial court.

High-profile Saskatoon-based defence attorney Mark Brayford is representing the boy.

A broad publication ban precluding the release of details on the case is in place in order to protect the identity of the youth.

Choiceland, about 100 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, has a population of around 350 people, according to the last census.