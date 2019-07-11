RCMP investigating after 2 children assaulted on Lac La Ronge First Nation

Two children were transported to hospital after they were assaulted on earlier this week at Bell's Point on the Lac La Ronge First Nation.

RCMP say on May 29, at 6:47 p.m., officers at the La Ronge RCMP detachment were called to assist paramedics with two injured girls in the remote community located nearly 240 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

Investigators were able to quickly determine that the pair, aged 6 and 8, were victims of an assault.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment of their undisclosed injuries.

Police believe the assault happened in a wooded area near the 400 block of Bells Point Road.

The pair were able to get assistance from a nearby home after the assault occurred.

The Mounties say they continue to investigate and that no arrests have been made.

There is no risk to the general public, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or to contact Crime Stoppers.