Prelim dates set for Saskatoon woman charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault

A Saskatoon woman facing multiple charges of child sexual assault will have a preliminary hearing in January

Jan. 12 and 13, 2022, are set aside for a provincial court judge to decide whether the evidence is strong enough to proceed to trial.

The dates were set Tuesday, when the woman, 25, entered a not guilty plea. The accused cannot be named because it could identify her alleged victims.

Police said they received a report Jan. 11 that a child was being sexually assaulted and images of the child were being shared over social media.

The incidents of abuse are alleged to have been taking place since December 2019 and involve two female victims, aged four and two.

The Saskatoon Police Child Abuse Unit, with assistance from the Integrated Child Exploitation Unit, investigated and laid charges against the woman.

The woman is charged with sexual assault, sexual Interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, distributing child pornography, making child pornography, committing a sexual offence against a child, attempt to commit a sexual offence against a child and bestiality.