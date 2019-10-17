Appeal court extends longest-ever sentence for child pornographer in Saskatchewan

A Saskatchewan man will serve more time behind bar for paying parents in countries overseas to sexually abuse their children as he watched, and collecting thousands of videos and images depicting child pornography.

Philip Michael Chicoine was sentenced in 2017 to 12 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to 40 sexual offences committed against children between 2011 and 2017.

The sentence was the longest ever handed down in Saskatchewan to a convicted child pornographer.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal ruled sentencing Judge Vanessa Monar Enweani made an error in principle that impacted the sentence.

Crown prosecutors appealed the 12-year decision in January 2018.

The gravity of the offences warranted a longer prison term, the appeal court said this week, extending Chicoine's sentence to 15 years.

"It emphasizes denunciation and deterrence and sends a clear message to those who would use telecommunication to commit sexual offences against children that the penalty for doing so will be significant," the Court of Appeals decision read.

Chicoine's collection of child pornography, called "vile" by law enforcement officials, included more than 580 unique videos and more than 4,000 unique photos. He had a total of 10,126 videos and 4,714 photos in his possession when he was caught.

The convicted child pornographer admitted in court he paid and directed parents overseas to sexually abuse their children in real time, using video streaming sites such as Skype.

Chicoine also admitted that he spent more than $20,000 over five years to pay for the online exchanges, with many of the videos and photographs involving bondage and torture.

Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli originally argued for a sentence of 17 years for Chicoine. (Don Somers/CBC)

The then 28-year-old was found to have directly texted children as young as 10 in Florida, Australia and Saskatoon. At one point, a 14-year-old texted him and said she might kill herself. Chicoine replied that he'd want her to film the suicide so that he could watch.

Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli had originally argued for a sentence of 17 years, while defence attorney Val Harvey argued for a sentence of seven years.

The Crown's appeal was heard in December of 2018, at which point the panel of judges said they would reserve their decision.